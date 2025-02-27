Gujarat Minister Criticizes Nehru Era: Calls for Revisiting India's Political Legacy

During a session on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, Gujarat Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput took a sharp jab at the opposition Congress, suggesting that India's slow post-Independence growth was due to lifestyle disconnects under its first prime minister.

Rajput alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru, without directly naming him, lived lavishly, citing rumors that his laundry was sent abroad. He criticized past governments for corruption that allegedly prevented development funds from reaching common citizens.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Rajput contrasted Modi's hands-on governance style during his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister, perceiving it as the catalyst for transformative advancements in the state.

