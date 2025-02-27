Left Menu

Gujarat Minister Criticizes Nehru Era: Calls for Revisiting India's Political Legacy

Gujarat Minister Balvantsinh Rajput criticized India's initial growth post-Independence, attributing it to having a rich prime minister in a poor country. Without naming Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajput suggested that the PM's lifestyle was disconnected from common people, hindered growth, and perpetuated dynasty politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:33 IST
Balvantsinh Rajput
  • Country:
  • India

During a session on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, Gujarat Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput took a sharp jab at the opposition Congress, suggesting that India's slow post-Independence growth was due to lifestyle disconnects under its first prime minister.

Rajput alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru, without directly naming him, lived lavishly, citing rumors that his laundry was sent abroad. He criticized past governments for corruption that allegedly prevented development funds from reaching common citizens.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Rajput contrasted Modi's hands-on governance style during his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister, perceiving it as the catalyst for transformative advancements in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

