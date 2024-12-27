Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Dr. Manmohan Singh

The passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh marks a significant loss for India. Renowned for his economic reforms, leadership, and humility, Singh was a pivotal figure in transforming India's economy. Condolences have poured in globally, highlighting his contributions to both domestic and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:09 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The nation is in mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at the age of 92. Recognized for his substantial impact on India's socioeconomic climate, Dr. Singh's passing is being felt as a formidable setback, as expressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Dr. Singh, whose tenure is credited with initiating significant economic reforms, is remembered with respect across political lines. BJP leader Praneet Kaur highlighted his simplicity and skill in navigating a complex political landscape, while Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised him as a visionary statesman.

Global leaders, including those from neighboring countries, have joined in expressing their sorrow, underscoring Dr. Singh's international influence. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin described him as an impactful figure on national infrastructure projects, and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya noted his extensive contributions to India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

