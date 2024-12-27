Left Menu

India Mourns the Passing of Visionary Economist and Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

Randeep Singh Surjewala mourns Dr. Manmohan Singh, lauding his contributions to India's economy and principles of justice and inclusivity. The Union Cabinet honors him with a condolence resolution. Dr. Singh's achievements include economic reforms and a distinguished academic career, leaving behind an indelible legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:55 IST
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday paid his respects to the late former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, praising his dedication to distributive justice and inclusivity. Surjewala highlighted Singh as a gentleman leader who embodied probity and transparency, remarking on his pivotal role in modernizing India's economy.

Surjewala acknowledged Singh's contribution to critical rights such as work, food, education, and compensation for farmers, intertwined with economic progress. He announced that Singh's body would be displayed at the party office for final respects, followed by family-led last rites. A condolence resolution from the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been passed.

The cabinet expressed deep sorrow over Singh's demise on December 26, 2024, at AIIMS, New Delhi. Born on September 26, 1932, Singh was a respected academic, holding prestigious roles like Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. His formidable accolades and economic reform initiatives as Finance Minister and later Prime Minister shaped his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

