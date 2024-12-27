Left Menu

Wall Street Dips After Upbeat Holiday Week

Wall Street's major indices declined on Friday, following a week of positive performance that was buoyed by investor expectations of a strong market period. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw opening declines of 0.42%, 0.52%, and 0.62% respectively, concluding the abbreviated week on a downtrend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:09 IST
Wall Street Dips After Upbeat Holiday Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indexes opened in the red on Friday, concluding a holiday-shortened week that had been marked by positive momentum driven by optimistic investor expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average registered a decline, shedding 183.4 points, or 0.42%, to begin the day at 43,142.37.

Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both opened lower, falling 31.4 points, or 0.52%, to 6,006.17 and 123.6 points, or 0.62%, to 19,896.767, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024