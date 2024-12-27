Wall Street Dips After Upbeat Holiday Week

Wall Street's major indexes opened in the red on Friday, concluding a holiday-shortened week that had been marked by positive momentum driven by optimistic investor expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average registered a decline, shedding 183.4 points, or 0.42%, to begin the day at 43,142.37.

Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both opened lower, falling 31.4 points, or 0.52%, to 6,006.17 and 123.6 points, or 0.62%, to 19,896.767, respectively.

