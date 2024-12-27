Wall Street Dips After Upbeat Holiday Week
Wall Street's major indices declined on Friday, following a week of positive performance that was buoyed by investor expectations of a strong market period. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw opening declines of 0.42%, 0.52%, and 0.62% respectively, concluding the abbreviated week on a downtrend.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average registered a decline, shedding 183.4 points, or 0.42%, to begin the day at 43,142.37.
Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both opened lower, falling 31.4 points, or 0.52%, to 6,006.17 and 123.6 points, or 0.62%, to 19,896.767, respectively.
