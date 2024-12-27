Security Enhancements and Historical Restorations Transform Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal
In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, new security initiatives are underway with the construction of a police outpost and improved monitoring systems, following recent unrest. Simultaneously, historical and religious sites are being restored to reconnect the community with its heritage, featuring well excavations and structural renovations in collaboration with local authorities.
Construction of a new police outpost has commenced near Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, supported by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to maintain security. This follows recent violence in the area, aiming to enhance safety and preempt further disturbances.
According to ASP Sambhal Shrish Chandra, the new police post is strategically placed to protect areas surrounding Sambhal's Jama Masjid. SP Krishnan Kumar Bishnoi highlighted the purpose of these posts, which include improving security, ensuring justice, and enhancing surveillance capabilities.
District Magistrate Dr Rajinder Pensiya disclosed ongoing efforts to reopen wells and install CCTV cameras to boost security measures. As authorities continue anti-encroachment drives, historical and religious sites, including Ferozpur Fort and ancient stepwells, are being restored under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India and local administration.
Dr Pensiya noted the significance of these sites, linking them to significant historical events and emphasizing the urgency in conserving them. The revival efforts also focus on religious locations such as discovered temples and wells, with potential funding from Vandhan Yojana and the Tourism Department.
The initiative goes beyond security enhancements, encompassing cultural enrichment by rediscovering and revitalizing religious traditions, thereby reconnecting the Sambhal community with its rich historical roots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
