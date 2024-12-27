Dubai's Double Blow to International Money Laundering Rings

In a significant crackdown on financial crime, Dubai authorities have dismantled two international money laundering networks with operations amounting to AED 641 million. Officials identified Emirati, British, and American nationals as key figures in the scheme.

One network smuggled illicit funds from the UK to the UAE, utilizing local companies as fronts to mask the origins. The perpetrators bypassed customs inspections using forged documents, falsely labeling the money as legitimate trade proceeds.

Additionally, a separate investigation led by Dubai Economic Security Centre uncovered a cryptocurrency-based money laundering operation worth AED 180 million. The scheme involved unlicensed intermediaries in both the UK and Dubai, and was orchestrated by two Indian and one British national.

