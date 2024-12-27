Left Menu

Dubai's Double Blow to International Money Laundering Rings

Dubai authorities, in collaboration with federal bodies, dismantled two major money laundering networks valued at AED 641 million. The networks involved Emirati, British, and American nationals, alongside forged documents, and exploited local companies and cryptocurrencies to conceal illicit funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant crackdown on financial crime, Dubai authorities have dismantled two international money laundering networks with operations amounting to AED 641 million. Officials identified Emirati, British, and American nationals as key figures in the scheme.

One network smuggled illicit funds from the UK to the UAE, utilizing local companies as fronts to mask the origins. The perpetrators bypassed customs inspections using forged documents, falsely labeling the money as legitimate trade proceeds.

Additionally, a separate investigation led by Dubai Economic Security Centre uncovered a cryptocurrency-based money laundering operation worth AED 180 million. The scheme involved unlicensed intermediaries in both the UK and Dubai, and was orchestrated by two Indian and one British national.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024