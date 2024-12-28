Punjab's Agricultural Reforms: Boosting Farmer Prosperity Through Innovative Measures

With a commitment to enhancing agricultural prosperity and farmer incomes, the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has launched several significant initiatives, an official release announced. These include record sugarcane prices, subsidies for hybrid maize seeds, financial aid for Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR), and free electricity for agricultural pumps. The government is also urging farmers to adopt crop diversification strategies.

Praising the achievements of the Agriculture Department, Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian noted the state's leadership in setting the highest sugarcane price nationwide, at Rs 401 per quintal. In a move to further support sugarcane cultivation, the Punjab government increased the state-agreed price by Rs 10 for the 2024-25 season, leading to a 5,000-hectare expansion in sugarcane farming. Furthermore, financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per acre is extended to farmers implementing the DSR technique to conserve groundwater, with a notable uptake during the Kharif season.

Minister Khudian also highlighted the provision of free electricity for farmers' tubewells, for which Rs 9,331 crore has been allocated in 2024-25. The crop diversification campaign has successfully increased Basmati cultivation by 14%, and a ban on certain pesticides aims to enhance Basmati quality for export. Investments in maize cultivation and subsidies on seeds further boost this sector. Comprehensive measures in crop residue management have significantly reduced stubble burning incidents, demonstrating the state's commitment to sustainable farming practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)