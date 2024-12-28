IIT Bhubaneswar: Pioneering India’s Innovation and Economic Growth
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended IIT Bhubaneswar's 12th and 13th Convocation, championing its potential as a national innovation hub. He emphasized India's role in the 4th Industrial Revolution and urged graduates to become job creators. Pradhan highlighted initiatives like the Research and Entrepreneurship Park fostering startups in key sectors.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan graced the dual convocation ceremony of IIT Bhubaneswar on Saturday. He expressed unshakable confidence that the institution could become a cornerstone of innovation, pivotal in leading India's advance into the 4th Industrial Revolution. The minister encouraged stakeholders to enhance their focus on research and innovation, asserting that both national and state governments are committed to supporting this pursuit.
Pradhan, while speaking at the event, emphasized that it is 'India's time', noting the nation's historical role as a leader in global development. He projected India as the future third-largest economy, with Odisha uniquely positioned to capitalize on its demographic and knowledge assets. He urged new graduates to be more than participants in the workforce, challenging them to drive job creation to achieve a developed India and Odisha, or 'Viksit Bharat and Viksit Odisha'.
The minister also toured the Research and Entrepreneurship Park at IIT Bhubaneswar. This emerging innovation center is nurturing startups in vital sectors like healthcare and agritech, aiming to incubate 100 startups, each valued at Rs 100 crore by 2036. The visit underscored Odisha's transformation into a hub for cutting-edge research and entrepreneurship, integral to achieving India's self-reliance goals.
