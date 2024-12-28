Left Menu

IIT Bhubaneswar: Pioneering India’s Innovation and Economic Growth

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended IIT Bhubaneswar's 12th and 13th Convocation, championing its potential as a national innovation hub. He emphasized India's role in the 4th Industrial Revolution and urged graduates to become job creators. Pradhan highlighted initiatives like the Research and Entrepreneurship Park fostering startups in key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:49 IST
IIT Bhubaneswar: Pioneering India’s Innovation and Economic Growth
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan graced the dual convocation ceremony of IIT Bhubaneswar on Saturday. He expressed unshakable confidence that the institution could become a cornerstone of innovation, pivotal in leading India's advance into the 4th Industrial Revolution. The minister encouraged stakeholders to enhance their focus on research and innovation, asserting that both national and state governments are committed to supporting this pursuit.

Pradhan, while speaking at the event, emphasized that it is 'India's time', noting the nation's historical role as a leader in global development. He projected India as the future third-largest economy, with Odisha uniquely positioned to capitalize on its demographic and knowledge assets. He urged new graduates to be more than participants in the workforce, challenging them to drive job creation to achieve a developed India and Odisha, or 'Viksit Bharat and Viksit Odisha'.

The minister also toured the Research and Entrepreneurship Park at IIT Bhubaneswar. This emerging innovation center is nurturing startups in vital sectors like healthcare and agritech, aiming to incubate 100 startups, each valued at Rs 100 crore by 2036. The visit underscored Odisha's transformation into a hub for cutting-edge research and entrepreneurship, integral to achieving India's self-reliance goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024