Potato Prosperity: New Processing Plant to Boost Una's Economy
The state government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, plans to invest Rs 20 crore in establishing a potato processing plant in Una district. Focused on producing potato flakes, the plant aims to enhance farmer earnings, stabilize potato prices, and create employment.
The Government of the state announced plans for a major agricultural development, with the establishment of a new potato processing plant in Una district. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed a Rs 20 crore investment aimed at reinforcing the local potato market through value-added production.
Set to process potatoes into flakes at a capacity of 500 kilograms per hour, the plant is expected to provide better prices to farmers and bolster the local economy. The agricultural department has been tasked with preparing a detailed report to kickstart the project.
Representing approximately 20% of the state's vegetable production, potatoes amount to a yield of 2,38,317 metric tonnes annually. Una district's significant contribution, alongside neighboring Punjab's output, presents an opportunity for a steady supply of raw materials to the new processing unit. This move is seen as a strategy to stabilize the market and secure year-round demand, Sukhu noted.
