Potato Prosperity: New Processing Plant to Boost Una's Economy

The Government of the state announced plans for a major agricultural development, with the establishment of a new potato processing plant in Una district. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed a Rs 20 crore investment aimed at reinforcing the local potato market through value-added production.

Set to process potatoes into flakes at a capacity of 500 kilograms per hour, the plant is expected to provide better prices to farmers and bolster the local economy. The agricultural department has been tasked with preparing a detailed report to kickstart the project.

Representing approximately 20% of the state's vegetable production, potatoes amount to a yield of 2,38,317 metric tonnes annually. Una district's significant contribution, alongside neighboring Punjab's output, presents an opportunity for a steady supply of raw materials to the new processing unit. This move is seen as a strategy to stabilize the market and secure year-round demand, Sukhu noted.

