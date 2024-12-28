Left Menu

Gazprom's Suspension: Moldova Faces Energy Crisis Over Unpaid Debts

Russian energy giant Gazprom plans to suspend gas exports to Moldova due to unpaid debts, causing potential power cuts across the nation. The supply halt foreshadows a broader shutdown of Russian gas exports through Ukraine. Moldova faces severe energy challenges as tensions with Russia escalate.

Russian energy titan Gazprom announced on Saturday a halt in gas exports to Moldova from 0500 GMT on January 1, citing unpaid debts as the cause behind the decision. Moldova is gearing up for significant power shortages given this development.

Gazprom emphasized its right to pursue further actions, including terminating the supply contract with Moldova altogether. Moldovan officials have yet to comment on the unfolding situation.

This export suspension could precede a full cessation of Russian gas exports via Ukraine and further into Europe following the expiry of the ongoing transit deal with Ukraine on December 31. The suspension is set to impact Moldova most prominently.

Currently, Russia supplies around two billion cubic meters of gas annually to Moldova, routed through Ukraine. This gas power the Transdniestria region, which generates affordable energy for wider distribution within Moldova.

Despite existing agreements that direct all Russian gas towards Transdniestria, a historic non-paying region, the threat of a power-plant shutdown looms without gas supplies. Both Moldova and Transdniestria could encounter prolonged blackouts like those Ukraine faces due to Russian energy facility attacks.

In light of these circumstances, Moldova's population of 2.5 million anticipates extensive power outages. Moldova and the breakaway Transdniestria have jointly declared states of emergency over gas supply interruption concerns.

President Maia Sandu has accused Gazprom of instigating an energy crisis by refusing alternative gas routes. In response, Moldova announced plans to cut power exports and slash consumption by a third starting January 1.

