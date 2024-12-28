Haryana Revamps CET Policy for Group-C and D Posts with Major Amendments

In a significant move, the Haryana Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has sanctioned key amendments to the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Policy of 2022 for Group-C and D posts. This decision emerged from a meeting convened in Chandigarh on Saturday, marking a pivotal update in the recruitment framework. The revised policy, now named the Policy for Recruitment to Group-C and D Posts through the Common Eligibility Test (Amendment) Rule, 2024, is set to redefine recruitment norms.

A notable amendment is the elimination of the 5% weightage previously accorded to bona fide Haryana residents based on socio-economic criteria. This change comes in compliance with directives from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and it impacts direct recruitment for Group-C posts, including Police, Prisons, and Home Guards, except for teaching roles, Ex-Agniveer positions, and several Group-D posts which require less than a Matriculation level qualification.

The policy also broadens recruitment scope across state government departments, boards, and controlled agencies, though universities under state legislative acts are excluded. Importantly, another major revision expands the pool of candidates eligible for skill or written examinations to ten times the number of posts advertised, a substantial increase from the previous fourfold ratio. This initiative, rooted in the May 2022 inception of the CET for Group-C and D roles, underscores Haryana's commitment to fostering transparency and standardized recruitment processes. (ANI)

