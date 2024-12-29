Left Menu

Shark Attack Tragedy Strikes Marsa Alam Resort

A fatal shark attack at Egypt's Marsa Alam resort left one tourist dead and another injured, according to the environment ministry. The nationalities of the victims have not been released.

Updated: 29-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Egypt
  • Egypt

A deadly shark attack unfolded at Egypt's Marsa Alam resort, claiming the life of one tourist, while another suffered injuries, as confirmed by a statement from the environment ministry.

The incident has drawn attention to the safety of the tourist hotspot, though details about the nationalities of those involved remain undisclosed.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, as concerns grow over marine activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

