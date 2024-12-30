Left Menu

Bihar Police Book Hundreds Amidst Protests Led by Prashant Kishore

An FIR has been lodged against 600-700 individuals, including Prashant Kishore, for an unauthorized protest demanding a BPSC exam re-test. Despite denied permissions, protestors gathered at Gandhi Maidan, prompting police intervention. Kishore promises support to students if demands are unmet during discussions with state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:37 IST
Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Bihar Police has filed an FIR against 600-700 individuals, including Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishore, following protests in Gandhi Maidan. The demonstrations, primarily led by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants, called for a re-examination of the 70th BPSC prelims.

Denied permission to host the Chhatra Sansad event, protestors, nonetheless, assembled, leading to tensions with law enforcement. The situation escalated when a scuffle ensued, and loudspeakers were damaged. Authorities resorted to water cannons to disperse the gathering, citing violations of administrative guidelines.

Addressing the media, Kishore emphasized the Jan Suraaj Party's commitment to supporting students facing injustice, highlighting ongoing discussions with government officials. He urged restraint but assured backing if demands remained unmet, while protestors called for the cancellation of the upcoming Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

