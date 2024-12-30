Bihar Police Book Hundreds Amidst Protests Led by Prashant Kishore
In a significant move, Bihar Police has filed an FIR against 600-700 individuals, including Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishore, following protests in Gandhi Maidan. The demonstrations, primarily led by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants, called for a re-examination of the 70th BPSC prelims.
Denied permission to host the Chhatra Sansad event, protestors, nonetheless, assembled, leading to tensions with law enforcement. The situation escalated when a scuffle ensued, and loudspeakers were damaged. Authorities resorted to water cannons to disperse the gathering, citing violations of administrative guidelines.
Addressing the media, Kishore emphasized the Jan Suraaj Party's commitment to supporting students facing injustice, highlighting ongoing discussions with government officials. He urged restraint but assured backing if demands remained unmet, while protestors called for the cancellation of the upcoming Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024.
