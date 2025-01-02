Left Menu

Waaree Energies Secures 150 MWp Solar Module Supply Order

Waaree Energies has won an order to supply 150 MWp of high-efficiency solar modules for a significant renewable project in India. These bifacial modules, scheduled for supply in the 2025-26 financial year, will aid in increasing the country's renewable energy capacity and reducing greenhouse emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 12:50 IST
Waaree Energies Secures 150 MWp Solar Module Supply Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Waaree Energies announced on Thursday that it has secured a significant contract to supply solar modules totaling a capacity of 150 MWp. The order is part of a major renewable project within India, featuring the supply of Waaree's flagship high-efficiency Glass N-type Topcon bifacial modules, which are rated at 585/590Wp.

The company highlighted the durability and advanced technology of these modules, attributed for exceptional energy output. As India's largest manufacturer of solar PV modules, Waaree Energies Ltd. continues to lead in the global energy transition, securing crucial orders from prominent customers in the renewable energy sector.

This supply is slated for the next financial year, 2025-2026, with Waaree affirming its commitment to high standards through their NABL-accredited testing lab. This project is expected to significantly boost India's renewable energy infrastructure, contributing to environmental sustainability and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025