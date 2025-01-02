Waaree Energies Secures 150 MWp Solar Module Supply Order

Waaree Energies announced on Thursday that it has secured a significant contract to supply solar modules totaling a capacity of 150 MWp. The order is part of a major renewable project within India, featuring the supply of Waaree's flagship high-efficiency Glass N-type Topcon bifacial modules, which are rated at 585/590Wp.

The company highlighted the durability and advanced technology of these modules, attributed for exceptional energy output. As India's largest manufacturer of solar PV modules, Waaree Energies Ltd. continues to lead in the global energy transition, securing crucial orders from prominent customers in the renewable energy sector.

This supply is slated for the next financial year, 2025-2026, with Waaree affirming its commitment to high standards through their NABL-accredited testing lab. This project is expected to significantly boost India's renewable energy infrastructure, contributing to environmental sustainability and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)