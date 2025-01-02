Delhi Court Extends Custody in Gogi Gang Extortion Case

In a significant development, a Delhi court extended the custody of Naveen alias Sonu, connected to the infamous Gogi gang, who is accused of attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from a local businessman. The court order came in response to a Delhi Police application citing the need for further investigation.

During a hearing presided over by Judicial Magistrate of First Class Himanshu Sehloth, the court extended Sonu's police remand by three days. Authorities allege Sonu's involvement in an international extortion network, highlighted by a threatening WhatsApp call to the businessman warning harm to his son unless the demanded money was paid.

Police investigations have revealed that Sonu, also linked to gang leader Dinesh Mathur alias Karala, traveled to Dubai on a forged passport. Law enforcement seeks to uncover further evidence, including possible links from international contacts found during the investigation. Defence attorneys opposed the remand extension, citing a lack of direct evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)