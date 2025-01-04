Madhya Pradesh Government Reassures Public Amid Toxic Waste Protests
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured residents of Pithampur about their safety concerning the disposal of toxic waste from Union Carbide's Bhopal factory. Amid growing protests, Yadav emphasized the state government's commitment to public interest and transparency, urging citizens to dismiss misleading rumors.
- Country:
- India
In response to ongoing protests, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured the public of their safety following the disposal of toxic waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal to Pithampur. Yadav emphasized the government's commitment to public interest and compliance with legal directives.
After a late-night meeting with officials, Yadav stated that the transportation of toxic waste to Pithampur was conducted under a court order, with all safety measures observed. Addressing public fear, he ensured that the government would present the situation to the court for further guidance and urged citizens to disregard rumors.
Authorities in Dhar district reinforced the Chief Minister's statements, pledging no actions regarding waste disposal would occur without public consent. In a firm stance, Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra warned of strict measures if protests escalate into broader disorder, emphasizing the need for maintaining peace and order in Pithampur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Golden Seizure: The Unclaimed SUV Mystery in Bhopal
Bhopal Mystery: 52 Kg Gold, Cash Worth Crores Found in Abandoned Car
Controversy Over Incineration of Union Carbide Waste Sparks Protests in Madhya Pradesh
Wildlife Exchange: Gujarat's Asiatic Lions Head to Bhopal's Van Vihar
Lion-Tiger Exchange Program Brings New Residents to Bhopal