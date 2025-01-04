Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Government Reassures Public Amid Toxic Waste Protests

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured residents of Pithampur about their safety concerning the disposal of toxic waste from Union Carbide's Bhopal factory. Amid growing protests, Yadav emphasized the state government's commitment to public interest and transparency, urging citizens to dismiss misleading rumors.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to ongoing protests, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured the public of their safety following the disposal of toxic waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal to Pithampur. Yadav emphasized the government's commitment to public interest and compliance with legal directives.

After a late-night meeting with officials, Yadav stated that the transportation of toxic waste to Pithampur was conducted under a court order, with all safety measures observed. Addressing public fear, he ensured that the government would present the situation to the court for further guidance and urged citizens to disregard rumors.

Authorities in Dhar district reinforced the Chief Minister's statements, pledging no actions regarding waste disposal would occur without public consent. In a firm stance, Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra warned of strict measures if protests escalate into broader disorder, emphasizing the need for maintaining peace and order in Pithampur.

