India's Green Energy Surge: Leading with Hydrogen and Solar Innovations

India is establishing itself as a leader in renewable energy, declared Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi. Speaking at a recent visit to Madhya Pradesh, he highlighted the nation's advancements in green hydrogen and solar energy.

In a significant move, the government has issued a tender for the largest green ammonia demonstration project. Meanwhile, offshore wind power is also gaining traction, with developments set to modernize ports and transmission infrastructure, Joshi shared. An ongoing project in Gujarat further exemplifies this progress.

The minister expressed optimism about India's renewable energy future, noting a capacity for substantial power generation. He emphasized sustainable electricity production as key to meeting the nation's ambitious energy targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)