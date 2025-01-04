India's Green Energy Surge: Leading with Hydrogen and Solar Innovations
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that India is advancing ahead of other countries in green hydrogen technology, supported by significant renewable energy projects like the largest green ammonia demonstration. The nation is also progressing in offshore wind power and aims for major non-fossil energy targets by 2047.
India is establishing itself as a leader in renewable energy, declared Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi. Speaking at a recent visit to Madhya Pradesh, he highlighted the nation's advancements in green hydrogen and solar energy.
In a significant move, the government has issued a tender for the largest green ammonia demonstration project. Meanwhile, offshore wind power is also gaining traction, with developments set to modernize ports and transmission infrastructure, Joshi shared. An ongoing project in Gujarat further exemplifies this progress.
The minister expressed optimism about India's renewable energy future, noting a capacity for substantial power generation. He emphasized sustainable electricity production as key to meeting the nation's ambitious energy targets.
(With inputs from agencies.)