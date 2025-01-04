PM Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Projects in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for pivotal infrastructure projects in Delhi, collectively valued at more than Rs 12,200 crores, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. These initiatives aim to significantly enhance regional connectivity and ease of travel, marking a landmark in the capital's infrastructural progress.

A highlight of the ceremony is the inauguration of the 13 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, which spans from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar. With investments nearing Rs 4,600 crores, this corridor introduces Delhi's inaugural Namo Bharat connectivity. It promises a high-speed, comfortable travel experience, notably cutting down commute times between Delhi and Meerut, thereby serving millions and improving transport efficiency as per the official statement.

In addition, Modi will unveil the 2.8 km stretch of the Janakpuri-Krishna Park section under Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth Rs 1,200 crore. As the first operational stretch of Phase-IV, it will benefit areas in West Delhi, such as Krishna Park and Janakpuri, lessening congestion and providing enhanced commuter links. Furthermore, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the 26.5 km Rithala-Kundli section of the Metro, valued at Rs 6,230 crore, intended to connect parts of Delhi and Haryana. Also, foundational work for a Central Ayurveda Research Institute building in Rohini will commence, a Rs 185 crore project aimed at advancing Ayurveda research and healthcare.

