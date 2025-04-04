Left Menu

Game Changer: Tennis Stars Demand Fair Prize Distribution

Top tennis players, including Emma Navarro, have pushed for equitable prize distribution at major Grand Slam events. The move highlights the financial struggles of lower-ranked players and aims to replicate the NBA model of revenue sharing. The U.S. Open acknowledged receiving the players' letter advocating for equal treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 05:54 IST
Game Changer: Tennis Stars Demand Fair Prize Distribution
Emma Navarro

In a bold move for equity, renowned tennis players including Emma Navarro are advocating for fairer prize money distribution at the four Grand Slam tournaments. The top 20 ATP and WTA players recently sent a letter to the organizers, striving for a more balanced revenue allocation to benefit all players financially.

Navarro expressed solidarity with fellow players at the Charleston Open, highlighting the disparities faced by lower-ranked competitors who lack sufficient sponsorship and face high costs. The players are inspired by NBA's model, where athletes receive roughly 50% of income, offering potentially sustainable support across the tennis hierarchy.

The U.S. Open has acknowledged the letter and expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with players. Meanwhile, the Australian Open has already increased its prize money significantly. With Grand Slam prize pools growing, the players' initiative underscores the need for a fairer system to support every level in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025