Game Changer: Tennis Stars Demand Fair Prize Distribution

In a bold move for equity, renowned tennis players including Emma Navarro are advocating for fairer prize money distribution at the four Grand Slam tournaments. The top 20 ATP and WTA players recently sent a letter to the organizers, striving for a more balanced revenue allocation to benefit all players financially.

Navarro expressed solidarity with fellow players at the Charleston Open, highlighting the disparities faced by lower-ranked competitors who lack sufficient sponsorship and face high costs. The players are inspired by NBA's model, where athletes receive roughly 50% of income, offering potentially sustainable support across the tennis hierarchy.

The U.S. Open has acknowledged the letter and expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with players. Meanwhile, the Australian Open has already increased its prize money significantly. With Grand Slam prize pools growing, the players' initiative underscores the need for a fairer system to support every level in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)