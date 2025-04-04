South Korea Awaits Historic Verdict on President Yoon's Impeachment
South Korea's Constitutional Court will soon decide President Yoon Suk Yeol's fate following his controversial martial law declaration. With the nation polarized, the court's ruling will either uphold his impeachment or restore his powers. Thousands are expected to continue protests regardless of the outcome, intensifying political divisions.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea stands on the brink of a political turning point as the Constitutional Court prepares to rule on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The decision, arriving four months after Yoon's controversial martial law declaration, could either cement his removal or restore his executive powers.
At least six out of eight justices must vote to uphold Yoon's impeachment. If removed, a national election will follow within two months to elect a new leader. Supporters and opponents are expected to rally passionately, with protests reflecting South Korea's deep-seated conservative-liberal divide.
Authorities have ramped up security to prevent potential unrest. Thousands of officers and barriers have been deployed, underscoring concerns over post-verdict violence, as citizens await the court's decision with anticipation and anxiety.
