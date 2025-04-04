Left Menu

Empowering Pilots: Building a Positive Safety Culture in Aviation

The head of the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations stresses the need for pilots to report safety issues without fear of repercussions. Advocating for a non-punitive safety culture, robust data collection, and impartial accident investigations, the goal is enhanced safety in aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 05:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 05:51 IST
Empowering Pilots: Building a Positive Safety Culture in Aviation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pilots need to voice safety concerns freely and without fear of punishment, according to the head of the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA). This approach aims to reduce the chances of aviation accidents and improve safety industry-wide.

IFALPA President Amornvaj Mansumitchai highlights the importance of learning from daily successful operations, advocating for non-punitive reporting systems, robust data collection, and unbiased accident investigations. These remarks were made at the federation's annual conference in Seoul.

Despite significant advancements in aviation safety, many incidents remain unreported due to fear of penalties, Mansumitchai notes. Recent crashes in Kazakhstan, South Korea, and the United States emphasize the need for transparency and non-punitive safety reporting to prevent judicial interference and encourage political support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025