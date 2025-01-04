Left Menu

India's Vigilant Stance on China's Respiratory Surge

Amid rising respiratory illnesses in China, a meeting led by DGHS reviewed the situation. Experts concluded the flu season's usual viruses—Influenza, RSV, and HMPV—are the culprits. India's surveillance shows no abnormal rise, keeping a close watch and enhancing HMPV monitoring as a precaution.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In response to reports of increasing respiratory illnesses in China, a critical Joint Monitoring Group meeting was conducted under the leadership of the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India. The meeting, held on Saturday, saw participation from various health entities, including the World Health Organization (WHO), Disaster Management Cell, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, National Centre for Disease Control, Indian Council of Medical Research, Emergency Medical Relief Division, and hospitals such as AIIMS, Delhi, according to an official government press release.

Upon thorough examination and based on the available data, the experts concluded that the situation in China aligns with the current flu season. They identified Influenza virus, RSV, and HMPV as the typical pathogens causing the respiratory illness surge. The government is meticulously monitoring the situation through all channels, with WHO being requested to provide timely updates on developments in China. These viruses are currently in global circulation, including in India.

India has a well-established surveillance network for monitoring Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) through ICMR and IDSP, with the latest data indicating no unusual increase in cases. Hospital physicians echoed this sentiment, stating no unusual rise in respiratory illness cases beyond typical seasonal patterns. The ICMR is expanding the capacity for HMPV testing as a precaution and continuously observes trends. A recent preparedness drill affirmed India's health systems and surveillance networks are equipped to handle any potential rise in respiratory health challenges. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

