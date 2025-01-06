Uttar Pradesh Tightens Security for Grand Maha Kumbh 2025 Celebration
Uttar Pradesh Police has enforced stringent security measures for the 2025 Maha Kumbh celebration, deploying bomb squads, AI-powered CCTVs, and daily drills with police forces. With over 45 crore devotees expected, the event will feature major bathing rituals and a robust transport system to accommodate pilgrims.
The Uttar Pradesh Police is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe and spectacular Maha Kumbh celebration in 2025. With heightened security measures in place, officers are thoroughly inspecting vehicles and identity cards at entry points. Nearby, a bomb squad stands by to handle any potential threats.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Jagdish Kaliraman detailed that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and state police are executing daily drills as part of the preparation. Identity checks are rigorous, with details of suspicious individuals being cross-referenced with statewide police records.
In an advanced security initiative, thousands of AI-enabled CCTVs and underwater drones have been deployed. The mammoth religious gathering, occurring once every 12 years, will culminate on February 26, with key bathing rites scheduled for January and February. Enhanced transportation services, including 40 electric buses, aim to facilitate seamless travel for millions of pilgrims expected to attend.
