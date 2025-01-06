Boosting Palm Oil Production: A Call to Action

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday called upon state governments to prioritize oil palm plantation targets set by the NMEO-OP scheme. This initiative aims to bolster domestic palm oil production and decrease reliance on imports.

Launched in August 2021, the NMEO-OP strives to cover 6.5 lakh hectares under oil palm plantations by 2025-26. Despite progress in some areas, Chouhan highlighted the need for accelerated efforts to overcome fund underutilization and delays.

Chouhan stressed resource mobilization, enhanced farmer engagement, and quick assistance disbursal. The government has introduced digital monitoring and the Viability Price mechanism to aid transparency and safeguard farmers. Strong central and state government collaboration, especially in the North-eastern region, is crucial for the mission's success.

