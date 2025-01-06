Left Menu

Divine Grandeur: Anand Akhada's Spectacular Sobha Yatra at Maha Kumbh Mela

Anand Akhada's 'Sobha Yatra' dazzled with saints on elephants and chariots, marking an exuberant entry to Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela. Security ensured the smooth procession through 'Triveni Marg'. As seers settle in the Mela, spiritual fervor abounds ahead of the sacred Shahi Snan ceremonies in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:08 IST
Peshwai of Ananda Akhada holds a grand 'Sobha Yatra' in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Peshwai of Ananda Akhada commenced its grand procession, the 'Sobha Yatra', on Monday before entering the Mahakumbh Mela grounds in Prayagraj. The parade majestically unfolded from the Anand Akhara premises near Baghambari Math, with thousands of saints and sadhus joining on drums and trumpets, riding elephants, horses, and chariots.

The administration and security personnel extended a warm welcome to the saints while ensuring a safe passage during the 'Sobha Yatra'. Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna disclosed that the procession traversed along 'Triveni Marg' to reach the Mela grounds, emphasizing the vigilant security measures in place.

In his statement, Krishna acknowledged the divinity and grandeur of Anand Akhada's entry and the unprecedented reception from devotees and security officials. Praise was ample for the administration's excellent arrangements. Anand Akhada, recognized for its focus on education and the worship of Suryanarayana, the Sun God, continues to spread its spiritual influence as seers worldwide are set to settle in Mela tents. With the anticipation of the Maha Kumbh reaching its peak, the atmosphere in Prayagraj is electric with spiritual devotion. Over 45 crore devotees are expected to partake in the holy rituals at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, as the Mela unfolds with significant bathing days culminating in late February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

