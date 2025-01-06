BMC Assures: No HMPV Cases in Mumbai Amid National Alert

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that there have been no reported cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Mumbai city and its suburbs. This statement comes amid widespread media reports of HMPV outbreaks in China, prompting BMC to urge residents to adhere to precautionary measures.

Characterizing HMPV as a seasonal virus akin to RSV and flu, detected first in the Netherlands in 2001, the BMC reassured the public of no imminent threat. The civic body cautioned against panic, urging citizens to follow guidelines such as covering mouths while coughing or sneezing, washing hands regularly, and maintaining good hygiene.

In light of recent confirmations of HMPV cases in two infants in Karnataka, the BMC remains vigilant. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) continues nationwide surveillance. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured of governmental oversight and preventive measures. No surge in influenza-like illnesses has been reported.

