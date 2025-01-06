Left Menu

BMC Assures: No HMPV Cases in Mumbai Amid National Alert

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed no Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in Mumbai, despite two detections in Karnataka. BMC urges public caution, emphasizing hygiene and respiratory etiquette. The virus, common globally, involves no new health threats. Preventive guidelines continue under government surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:13 IST
BMC Assures: No HMPV Cases in Mumbai Amid National Alert
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that there have been no reported cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Mumbai city and its suburbs. This statement comes amid widespread media reports of HMPV outbreaks in China, prompting BMC to urge residents to adhere to precautionary measures.

Characterizing HMPV as a seasonal virus akin to RSV and flu, detected first in the Netherlands in 2001, the BMC reassured the public of no imminent threat. The civic body cautioned against panic, urging citizens to follow guidelines such as covering mouths while coughing or sneezing, washing hands regularly, and maintaining good hygiene.

In light of recent confirmations of HMPV cases in two infants in Karnataka, the BMC remains vigilant. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) continues nationwide surveillance. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured of governmental oversight and preventive measures. No surge in influenza-like illnesses has been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025