Congress Launches 'Pyari Didi' Scheme for Delhi Elections: Empowering Women with Financial Support

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announces Congress's 'Pyari Didi' scheme, offering Rs 2,500 per month to women. Mimicking Karnataka's successful Gruhalakshmi initiative, the scheme aims to bring socio-economic upliftment for women upon Congress's potential electoral victory in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:54 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar unveiled the Congress party's first guarantee scheme for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Dubbed 'Pyari Didi', the initiative promises a monthly payment of Rs 2,500 to women, should the Congress come into power in New Delhi. The announcement echoes Karnataka's Gruhalakshmi scheme, which has reportedly brought substantial benefits to the state's women.

Shivakumar, addressing the media, emphasized that the implementation of 'Pyari Didi' would commence immediately upon assuming office. He highlighted similar schemes in Karnataka, such as free bus travel for women and unemployment allowances, which have led to significant savings and socio-economic advancements for beneficiaries. The Gruhalakshmi initiative, for instance, has earmarked Rs 56,000 crores, benefiting 1.22 crore women, each receiving Rs 2,000 monthly.

During the press conference, Shivakumar also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly emulating Congress's schemes after initially criticizing them. He accused the Modi government of failing to deliver on promises of financial relief and support for farmers. The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated Congress's commitment to addressing inflation and cost of living challenges through structured financial aid schemes, underscoring the political stakes ahead of the 2025 Delhi assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

