Capital Infra Trust: Pioneering Infrastructure Investment with Landmark IPO
Capital Infra Trust, sponsored by Gawar Construction, has raised Rs 703 crore from anchor investors before its IPO goes live. The IPO, the first InvIT of 2025, aims to raise Rs 1,578 crore, utilizing the funds to clear borrowings and support road and highway projects across 19 Indian states.
- Country:
- India
Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Gawar Construction, announced on Monday that it has successfully raised Rs 703 crore from anchor investors. This announcement comes just a day before the trust's initial public offering is set to open for public subscription.
The anchor investment round saw participation from a diverse array of investors, including domestic mutual funds and insurance companies. According to details from the BSE's website, prominent investors like Quant Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, and SBI Life Insurance were among those allotted units in this crucial pre-IPO phase.
The Gurugram-based trust allocated 7.10 crore units to 27 entities at Rs 99 per unit, collectively amounting to Rs 702.99 crore. Scheduled for public subscription between January 7 and January 9, the IPO represents a significant step as the first InvIT public offering in 2025. The funds raised will be directed towards project loans, debt repayments, and furthering Gawar Construction's extensive road project endeavors across India.
