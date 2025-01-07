Left Menu

Assam Rifles Seizes Massive Contraband Haul in Counter-Smuggling Success

In a significant blow to smuggling operations, Assam Rifles recovered over 10,000 kg of illegal Areca Nuts worth Rs 72.24 Lakhs in Champhai district. In partnership with Customs Preventive Force, a joint operation also seized multiple weapons and ammunition in Manipur, demonstrating their relentless pursuit of contraband smuggling kingpins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:40 IST
Assam Rifles Seizes Massive Contraband Haul in Counter-Smuggling Success
Representative Image (Photo/X @official_dgar) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant victory against the smuggling menace, Assam Rifles has successfully seized 10,320 kg of illegal Areca Nuts valued at approximately Rs 72.24 Lakhs in the Zote area of Champhai district. The operation, conducted on January 4, was a collaborative effort with the Customs Preventive Force, according to an official press release.

The entire contraband consignment was handed over to the Customs Preventive Force for further legal action. The state of Mizoram and India continue to grapple with the challenges posed by continuous smuggling, which remains a substantial concern.

Renowned as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' Assam Rifles has intensified its campaign against illegal smuggling. In a coordinated operation on January 5, involving the Indian Army, CRPF, and Manipur Police, a significant cache of 42 weapons, ammunition, and war materials were recovered from various districts of Manipur, highlighting ongoing efforts to dismantle smuggling networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025