Assam Rifles Seizes Massive Contraband Haul in Counter-Smuggling Success
In a significant blow to smuggling operations, Assam Rifles recovered over 10,000 kg of illegal Areca Nuts worth Rs 72.24 Lakhs in Champhai district. In partnership with Customs Preventive Force, a joint operation also seized multiple weapons and ammunition in Manipur, demonstrating their relentless pursuit of contraband smuggling kingpins.
In a significant victory against the smuggling menace, Assam Rifles has successfully seized 10,320 kg of illegal Areca Nuts valued at approximately Rs 72.24 Lakhs in the Zote area of Champhai district. The operation, conducted on January 4, was a collaborative effort with the Customs Preventive Force, according to an official press release.
The entire contraband consignment was handed over to the Customs Preventive Force for further legal action. The state of Mizoram and India continue to grapple with the challenges posed by continuous smuggling, which remains a substantial concern.
Renowned as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' Assam Rifles has intensified its campaign against illegal smuggling. In a coordinated operation on January 5, involving the Indian Army, CRPF, and Manipur Police, a significant cache of 42 weapons, ammunition, and war materials were recovered from various districts of Manipur, highlighting ongoing efforts to dismantle smuggling networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
