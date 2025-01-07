Ukrainian Forces Thwart Major Drone Attack
The Ukrainian military successfully intercepted and destroyed 28 out of 38 Russian drones launched overnight, according to a Tuesday statement. The air force noted that 10 of these were 'imitator drones' that failed to hit their targets.
In a significant overnight operation, the Ukrainian military confirmed on Tuesday the successful downing of 28 Russian drones.
Out of the 38 drones launched, Ukrainian forces effectively neutralized 28, showcasing their defensive capabilities amidst ongoing hostilities.
The air force also reported that 10 'imitator drones' failed to reach their intended destinations, indicating a thwarted attempt by Russian forces.
