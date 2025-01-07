Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Thwart Major Drone Attack

The Ukrainian military successfully intercepted and destroyed 28 out of 38 Russian drones launched overnight, according to a Tuesday statement. The air force noted that 10 of these were 'imitator drones' that failed to hit their targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:53 IST
Ukrainian Forces Thwart Major Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant overnight operation, the Ukrainian military confirmed on Tuesday the successful downing of 28 Russian drones.

Out of the 38 drones launched, Ukrainian forces effectively neutralized 28, showcasing their defensive capabilities amidst ongoing hostilities.

The air force also reported that 10 'imitator drones' failed to reach their intended destinations, indicating a thwarted attempt by Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025