UAE Inaugurates Padel Courts at JGU, Bridging Cultures with Sports

The UAE ambassador to India inaugurated four padel courts at O.P. Jindal Global University, named after UAE airlines. This initiative enhances sports opportunities for students and fosters international connections, highlighting the role of aviation in strengthening UAE-India ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:39 IST
O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in Haryana's Sonipat.(File/Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Abdulnasser Alshaali, the UAE ambassador to India, unveiled four cutting-edge padel courts at O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, on Tuesday. The courts, named after UAE airlines Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai, are part of an effort to promote padel tennis, a rapidly growing sport in the UAE.

The opening at JGU offers students the chance to engage in this social sport while creating opportunities for hosting international tournaments and training camps. The ceremony highlighted the dedication of the UAE and India to promoting healthier lifestyles and fortifying bilateral ties.

The UAE embassy emphasized that naming the courts after airlines highlights aviation's crucial role in connecting UAE and India, both strengthening and enabling people-to-people exchanges.

The launch signifies JGU's focus on comprehensive student growth by incorporating sports into its educational framework. The event was attended by JGU officials, students, and dignitaries from both countries. Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar expressed the university's belief in sports as a unifying force that also promotes health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

