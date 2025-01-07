Health Officials Reassure Public Amid Rising Human Metapneumovirus Cases
Amid increasing concerns over Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, Indian states are ramping up health measures. Experts emphasize that while HMPV is not new and poses limited risk, caution is advisable, especially for vulnerable groups. Authorities assure that the situation is under control, with no need for panic.
- Country:
- India
In response to growing concerns about the surge in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, states across India are stepping up their health surveillance and prevention strategies. Noteworthy cases have emerged in locations such as Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, as well as suspected cases in Nagpur, prompting increased vigilance from health authorities.
Health experts, including Dr. Pinaki R Debnath from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, clarify that HMPV is not a novel virus. It has resurfaced, particularly during colder periods, affecting individuals mainly with weakened immunity, such as young children and seniors. Common symptoms include respiratory distress similar to a cold or flu, with severe cases potentially resembling pneumonia.
Officials stress that there is no need for alarm. Preventative measures such as wearing masks, practicing hygiene, and avoiding crowded places are recommended. The virus, first identified in 2001, is common and typically self-limiting. Health authorities across India remain vigilant, ensuring that medical infrastructure is prepared to manage any potential increase in cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DoT Launches International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System to Combat Cyber-Crime
Gauteng MEC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Food Shops to Safeguard Public Health
Over 1,360 Babies Born in Public Health Facilities on Christmas Day, Marking Decrease in Teen Pregnancies
Cyber Crime Crackdown: Rs 9 Crore Frozen in Fraud Prevention Efforts
Pakistan Reports Surge in Poliovirus Cases Amid Ongoing Battle