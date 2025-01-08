UN Women Executive Board to Hold First Regular Session of 2025 in New York

The UN Women Executive Board is set to convene its first regular session of 2025 on Monday, February 10, and Tuesday, February 11, at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The in-person meeting will address critical organizational priorities and provide updates on financial and governance matters.

The session will be opened by H.E. Ms. Nicola Clase, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sweden to the United Nations, who serves as the President of the Executive Board. The opening will take place on February 10 at 10 a.m. EST, followed by a keynote statement by Ms. Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women.

The two-day session will feature discussions and updates on various topics, including:

Financial Oversight and Audit Updates

Financial Report and Audited Financial Statements: Presentation of the audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Board of Auditors Report: Review of the Board of Auditors' findings on UN Women’s financial statements and operations.

Audit Recommendations: Updates on the implementation of recommendations from the Board of Auditors, as well as outstanding audit issues.

Governance and Oversight

JIU Review: Consideration of the Joint Inspection Unit (JIU) review of governance and oversight across Executive Boards, including those of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS, UNICEF, and UN Women.

Enterprise Risk Management: Updates on measures to enhance the organization’s risk management framework and organizational culture.

Anti-Discrimination and Anti-Racism: Discussions on efforts to address all forms of discrimination within UN Women, including updates from the Ombudsman.

UNAIDS Programme Coordination and Staff Council Address

UNAIDS Recommendations: Progress updates on the follow-up and implementation of decisions from the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board.

Staff Council Address: An address by the UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS and UN Women Staff Council, along with related management actions.

Organizational Focus: Anti-Discrimination and Culture Reform

The session will also delve into UN Women’s ongoing initiatives to create an inclusive organizational culture. This includes measures to prevent and respond to discrimination, foster anti-racism policies, and improve equity within the institution.

Broader Implications

The Executive Board’s discussions will have far-reaching implications for the governance and operational strategies of UN Women. The focus on financial transparency, organizational culture, and systemic improvements underscores the commitment to ensuring accountability and effectiveness in advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment worldwide.

How to Follow the Session

The full agenda for the 2025 session and official documents can be accessed on the UN Women Executive Board webpage. The proceedings will also be streamed live on UN Web TV, providing a platform for global audiences to follow the discussions.

Future Engagements

The outcomes of the session will set the tone for UN Women’s priorities and operational focus for 2025. Key recommendations and action plans resulting from this session are expected to be shared publicly, reflecting the organization's commitment to transparency and collaboration.