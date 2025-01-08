Railways Revolutionize Ticketing for Maha Kumbh 2025 Amid Enhanced Security Measures

In preparation for the Maha Kumbh 2025, Indian Railways has initiated measures to efficiently manage crowds at railway stations. A key feature, 'Ticket Aapke Dwar', has been launched to make tickets more accessible to the public.

'The railway has implemented numerous special arrangements, including a mobile Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS), allowing devotees access to ticket counters from their location during Mahakumbh,' explained Gorakhpur Chief Public Relations Officer Pankaj Kumar Singh. As the Mahakumbh, held every 12 years, anticipates over 45 crore attendees, devotees will gather at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers for spiritual rituals, concluding on February 26.

Key bathing days include January 14, January 29, and February 3. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police have begun an intensive security campaign under Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna. The initiative addresses increased vigilance against suspicious activities at critical locations such as Sangam Ghat and pontoon bridges to ensure a secure event.

Further, the campaign involves stringent checks by teams led by senior police officials, focusing on individuals, vehicles, and potential encroachments. Enhanced security postings on pontoon bridges are part of bolstering safety measures for the massive gathering. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)