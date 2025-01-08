Ayush Initiatives Take Center Stage at Historic Maha Kumbh 2025

As the anticipation builds for the Maha Kumbh 2025 scheduled from January 13 in Prayagraj, Union Minister of State, Prataprao Jadhav, chaired a critical review meeting on Wednesday. Senior officials of the Ministry of Ayush were in attendance to discuss the comprehensive preparations for Ayush initiatives at this monumental event.

The Ministry of Ayush reported that Jadhav was impressed with the efforts underway and commended the team for their dedication to improving the experience for millions of devotees. 'The Maha Kumbh is not merely a large gathering; it's a profound convergence of spirituality, culture, and wellness,' noted the Minister. He highlighted the global importance of the event and the opportunity to emphasize the value of traditional Ayush health systems.

Among the planned Ayush offerings, the Minister pointed out collaborations with the state government, aiming to create a holistic pilgrimage experience. Key initiatives include 24/7 Multi-OPD clinics, yoga camps, and complimentary Ayush medicines. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, detailed the outreach efforts, including information dissemination via social media to ensure public awareness.

