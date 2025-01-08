Left Menu

Ayush Initiatives Take Center Stage at Historic Maha Kumbh 2025

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav reviewed Ayush preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The event, a blend of spirituality, culture, and wellness, will feature facilities like 24/7 clinics, yoga camps, and free medicine distribution. Ayush initiatives aim to enhance pilgrims' health experiences at this global congregation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:23 IST
Visual from the meeting (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the anticipation builds for the Maha Kumbh 2025 scheduled from January 13 in Prayagraj, Union Minister of State, Prataprao Jadhav, chaired a critical review meeting on Wednesday. Senior officials of the Ministry of Ayush were in attendance to discuss the comprehensive preparations for Ayush initiatives at this monumental event.

The Ministry of Ayush reported that Jadhav was impressed with the efforts underway and commended the team for their dedication to improving the experience for millions of devotees. 'The Maha Kumbh is not merely a large gathering; it's a profound convergence of spirituality, culture, and wellness,' noted the Minister. He highlighted the global importance of the event and the opportunity to emphasize the value of traditional Ayush health systems.

Among the planned Ayush offerings, the Minister pointed out collaborations with the state government, aiming to create a holistic pilgrimage experience. Key initiatives include 24/7 Multi-OPD clinics, yoga camps, and complimentary Ayush medicines. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, detailed the outreach efforts, including information dissemination via social media to ensure public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

