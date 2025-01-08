Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Father and Son Hostages Found

The bodies of Israeli hostages, father and son Youssef and Hamza Ziyadne, were discovered in Gaza, as reported by Times of Israel. The report cites information from their family. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz conveyed his condolences to the Ziyadne family via social media.

Updated: 08-01-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The bodies of Israeli father and son, Youssef and Hamza Ziyadne, have been discovered in Gaza, as reported by the Times of Israel on Wednesday. The report, which references their family, details the tragic update.

In response to the heartbreaking news, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz extended his condolences to the Ziyadne family through a message shared on the social media platform X.

The unfortunate fate of the Ziyadnes underscores the ongoing turmoil in the region, bringing a personal and poignant aspect to the broader geopolitical conflict.

