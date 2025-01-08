Left Menu

President Murmu's Dual State Visit Focuses on Diaspora and Research

President Droupadi Murmu embarks on a two-day visit to Meghalaya and Odisha from January 9-10. She will mark ICAR's golden jubilee in Meghalaya and attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event, underlining India's connection with its diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:40 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu is set for a significant two-day tour across Meghalaya and Odisha from January 9 to January 10. According to the President's Secretariat, she will attend the golden jubilee celebration of the ICAR Research Complex for the North-Eastern Hill Region in Umiam, Meghalaya, on January 9.

On January 10, President Murmu will grace the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the event, the flagship platform for Indian diaspora engagement, on January 9.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, conducted in collaboration with the Odisha State Government, runs from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar, drawing participation from global Indian diaspora members across more than 50 nations. The event underscores the diaspora's role in India's development, with the theme "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A highlight includes the launch of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train, aimed at strengthening cultural ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

