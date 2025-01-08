Market Jitters as Trump Considers Economic Emergency Declaration

US stocks remained steady on Wednesday amidst ongoing uncertainty on Wall Street. Investors faced mixed signals from varying job reports alongside news of President-elect Donald Trump's contemplation of an economic emergency declaration.

The Dow Jones saw a slight rise, while the S&P 500 registered minor gains, mainly driven by the healthcare sector. The Nasdaq Composite observed a marginal loss, reflecting the mixed market sentiment.

Concerns continued to loom over potential tariff implementations and their influence on inflation, as experts like Thomas Hayes of Great Hill Capital voiced caution. Meanwhile, labor data depicted a complex economic landscape, with the Federal Reserve maintaining a cautious stance on future interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)