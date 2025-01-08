IMD Marks 150 Years with Vision for Advanced Weather Warnings by 2047

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is marking a milestone, celebrating 150 years of service to the nation. A series of events scheduled this month, with the IMD Director General Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra announcing ambitious future plans. The department aims to increase prediction accuracy by 10 to 15 percent in the next five years.

The main celebration will occur on January 15 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event's objective is to spotlight IMD's remarkable achievements over the last century and a half, underscoring its crucial role in boosting India's climate resilience. The event will also demonstrate how IMD and other Ministry of Earth Sciences institutions are leading the scientific trajectory in recent decades.

Dr. Mohapatra highlighted a paradigm shift in the department's approach, with significant technological upgrades in observation, modeling, communication, and infrastructure. He referenced the progress since 1999's 'Super Cyclone', noting that IMD's forecasting capabilities have vastly improved, extending from 24-hour forecasts to warnings covering 5 to 7 days currently, and aiming for 10 to 15 days by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)