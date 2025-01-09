Left Menu

Tragedy in Tirupati: CM Naidu Takes Swift Action After Fatal Stampede

In the wake of a tragic stampede at Tirupati, which killed six and injured dozens, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu vows immediate action. The incident occurred during a religious festival at the Tirumala temple. Naidu plans to meet victims' families and has called for a review meeting to prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:55 IST
TDP National Spokesperson, Prem kumar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a devastating stampede in Tirupati, which resulted in the loss of six lives and injuries to around 40 others, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has swiftly convened a review meeting. The tragic incident unfolded during the Vaikunta Ekadashi at the Tirumala Temple, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

TDP National Spokesperson Prem kumar Jain emphasized the state government's commitment to preventing similar tragedies. Speaking to ANI, Jain mourned the loss of six devotees and acknowledged the need for peace for the departed souls. He elaborated on upcoming measures to avoid recurrence and mentioned CM Naidu's plan to assess the situation personally.

The stampede occurred near the Vishnu Niwasam's Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, amidst a large gathering. Among the deceased is a woman from Tamil Nadu, with compensation announced for the affected families. Offline tokens for darshan have now been distributed through centers in Tirupati. The government has pledged comprehensive aid for medical treatment of the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

