Corruption Scandal Unfolds: KTR Faces Telangana ACB in Formula-E Inquiry

BRS leader KT Rama Rao is under investigation by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau for alleged money laundering in connection with the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad. As authorities question him, his colleague Harish Rao has been detained. The findings could impact Hyderabad's reputation as a global hub for sustainable mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:46 IST
BRS MLA T Harish Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is scrutinizing BRS Working President KT Rama Rao for his part in an alleged money laundering scheme associated with Hyderabad's high-profile Formula-E race conducted in February 2023.

As part of the intensified focus on the case, BRS MLA Harish Rao has been detained at his residence, according to a statement from his Public Relations Officer. Meanwhile, KTR has presented himself at the ACB office, following a summons issued on Monday for questioning regarding alleged financial irregularities.

The Enforcement Directorate has also lodged a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, naming KTR as the prime suspect. The complex case alleges unauthorized foreign currency transactions and implicates a senior IAS officer and a retired bureaucrat as accused. The case invokes sections of both the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code related to breach of trust and conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

