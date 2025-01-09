Left Menu

Jupiter International's Major Solar Expansion: Aiming for Industry Leadership

Jupiter International plans to invest Rs 6,500 crore over the next three years to expand its solar manufacturing capacities significantly. The company aims for 3 GW in wafers, 9.4 GW in cells, and 6 GW in modules. This expansion will position them as a leader, enhancing their supply chain and market presence.

Updated: 09-01-2025 12:07 IST
Jupiter International's Major Solar Expansion: Aiming for Industry Leadership
Jupiter International announced its strategic plan to invest Rs 6,500 crore in expanding its solar manufacturing capacities over the next three years. This investment reflects the company's commitment to meeting the surging demand for solar solutions.

The planned expansion includes 3 GW for wafer production, 9.4 GW for solar cells, and 6 GW for module assembly, significantly increasing Jupiter's capability in the solar sector. The company aims to establish an integrated supply chain to ensure efficiency and quality at every stage of solar manufacturing.

Since its establishment in 2008, Jupiter International has positioned itself as a key player in the solar industry with innovative solutions. According to Managing Director Alok Garodia, the current expansion effort is not just about capacity, but about setting new standards in solar manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

