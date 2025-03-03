Left Menu

Alpex Solar Secures Landmark SECI Order for Advanced PV Modules

Alpex Solar has secured a significant order valued at Rs 210.71 crore from SECI for the supply of advanced solar PV modules. The company's Greater Noida facility, now with a 1.2 GW capacity, will fulfill the order, marking a notable step in India's renewable energy mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:16 IST
Alpex Solar, a prominent name in the renewable energy sector, announced on Monday a substantial contract win valued at Rs 210.71 crore from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). This order involves the provision of cutting-edge solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

The project will be executed at Alpex Solar's recently expanded manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, now boasting a production capacity of 1.2 GW. This development signifies a critical step in the company's growth and contribution to the renewable energy landscape.

Ashwani Sehgal, Managing Director of Alpex Solar, emphasized the importance of the project. "Being selected by SECI for this landmark project reaffirms our dedication to advancing solar technology and supporting India's renewable energy ambitions," Sehgal stated.

