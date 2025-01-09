Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Over 74 Children Killed in First Week of 2025 Amid Ongoing Violence

The Gaza Strip has witnessed a devastating start to 2025, with at least 74 children reportedly killed in the first seven days of the year due to relentless violence. Children have died in mass casualty events across Gaza City, Khan Younis, and Al Mawasi, a designated "safe zone" in the south, where a recent attack claimed the lives of five children.

“For the children of Gaza, the new year has brought more death and suffering from attacks, deprivation, and increasing exposure to the cold,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “A ceasefire is long overdue. Too many children have been killed or lost loved ones in a tragic start to the new year.”

Harsh Winter Threatens Survival

Winter conditions, combined with inadequate shelter, have further endangered Gaza’s children. Over a million children are living in makeshift tents, with many families displaced for over 15 months. Since December 26, eight infants and newborns have reportedly succumbed to hypothermia, a severe risk for young children unable to regulate body temperature.

UNICEF has warned that the lack of access to proper shelter, food, healthcare, and sanitation, exacerbated by the cold weather, poses life-threatening challenges. Children with medical conditions and newborns are particularly vulnerable.

Healthcare Collapse and Humanitarian Crisis

The humanitarian situation has spiraled out of control, with aid deliveries falling far short of meeting even the most basic needs. Civil order in Gaza has disintegrated, with reports of looting of humanitarian goods.

Healthcare infrastructure is on the brink of collapse. Kamal Adwan Hospital, the last operational pediatric facility in northern Gaza, was rendered nonfunctional after a raid in late December. The destruction of civilian infrastructure has left families without access to essential supplies, including food, clean water, and sanitation. The remaining operational hospitals are overwhelmed, leaving critically ill children and newborns without care.

“UNICEF has long warned that inadequate shelter, lack of access to nutrition and healthcare, and the dire sanitary situation put all children in Gaza at risk,” said Russell. “Newborns and children with medical conditions are especially vulnerable in these horrific conditions.”

Call for Immediate Action

UNICEF has renewed its call for all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law, urging them to cease attacks on civilians, humanitarian workers, and infrastructure. The organization emphasized the need for rapid, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access to deliver life-saving supplies.

“The parties to the conflict and the international community must act urgently to end the violence, alleviate suffering, and ensure the release of all hostages, especially the two remaining children,” Russell said.

UNICEF has also called for improved security for aid delivery, as the survival of Gaza’s children depends on access to food, water, medical supplies, and shelter.

The Path Forward

The dire situation in Gaza demands coordinated international action. UNICEF is appealing for an immediate ceasefire and intensified efforts to deliver aid and support to affected families. The organization has urged the global community to provide resources and political pressure to end the violence and protect the lives of Gaza’s most vulnerable residents—its children.

Key Points of Appeal:

Ceasefire to end attacks on civilians and infrastructure.

Safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid delivery.

Restoration of healthcare facilities and basic services.

Protection of children and the release of hostages.

Without immediate action, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis will deepen, leading to further loss of life and suffering.