Chintan Shivir 2025: A Conclave for Women's and Children's Welfare in India

The Ministry of Women and Child Development will host a Chintan Shivir from January 10th to 12th, 2025, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Announcing the event on Thursday, the Ministry outlined its purpose to tackle challenges in the development and welfare of women and children nationwide.

Dignitaries including Annapurna Devi, the Minister for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, Minister of State, along with Rajasthan's Chief and Deputy Chief Ministers, Bhajan Lal Sharma and Diya Kumari respectively, will be in attendance. The sessions will focus on key initiatives such as Mission Vatsalya, Mission Shakti, and Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

The event will include presentations of best practices from various states, aiming to scale successful initiatives for widespread impact. Discussions will focus on expanding Anganwadi Centres for nutrition and education, fostering childcare, and empowering women through technology. A press briefing on January 12th will address the event's outcomes and the Ministry's future plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)