Chintan Shivir 2025: A Conclave for Women's and Children's Welfare in India
The Ministry of Women and Child Development is holding a three-day conclave in Udaipur to address key issues affecting women and children. The event will feature discussions and best practice presentations, paving the way for policy decisions to enhance the welfare programs across the nation.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Women and Child Development will host a Chintan Shivir from January 10th to 12th, 2025, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Announcing the event on Thursday, the Ministry outlined its purpose to tackle challenges in the development and welfare of women and children nationwide.
Dignitaries including Annapurna Devi, the Minister for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, Minister of State, along with Rajasthan's Chief and Deputy Chief Ministers, Bhajan Lal Sharma and Diya Kumari respectively, will be in attendance. The sessions will focus on key initiatives such as Mission Vatsalya, Mission Shakti, and Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.
The event will include presentations of best practices from various states, aiming to scale successful initiatives for widespread impact. Discussions will focus on expanding Anganwadi Centres for nutrition and education, fostering childcare, and empowering women through technology. A press briefing on January 12th will address the event's outcomes and the Ministry's future plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED probing role of Canadian colleges, Indian entities in human trafficking
Vajpayee architect of India's transition into 21st century: PM Modi
Indian stock markets closed today on Christmas, mixed trends in Asian markets
UN Sec-General pays tributes to Indian peacekeeper
FPI inflows into Indian equities drop sharply in 2024; rebound anticipated in 2025