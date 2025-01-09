Left Menu

Chintan Shivir 2025: A Conclave for Women's and Children's Welfare in India

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is holding a three-day conclave in Udaipur to address key issues affecting women and children. The event will feature discussions and best practice presentations, paving the way for policy decisions to enhance the welfare programs across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:08 IST
Chintan Shivir 2025: A Conclave for Women's and Children's Welfare in India
Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi (File Photo/Ministry of Women and Child Development). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Women and Child Development will host a Chintan Shivir from January 10th to 12th, 2025, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Announcing the event on Thursday, the Ministry outlined its purpose to tackle challenges in the development and welfare of women and children nationwide.

Dignitaries including Annapurna Devi, the Minister for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, Minister of State, along with Rajasthan's Chief and Deputy Chief Ministers, Bhajan Lal Sharma and Diya Kumari respectively, will be in attendance. The sessions will focus on key initiatives such as Mission Vatsalya, Mission Shakti, and Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

The event will include presentations of best practices from various states, aiming to scale successful initiatives for widespread impact. Discussions will focus on expanding Anganwadi Centres for nutrition and education, fostering childcare, and empowering women through technology. A press briefing on January 12th will address the event's outcomes and the Ministry's future plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025