Court Reserves Bail Decision for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case

On Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court reserved its decision regarding the bail plea of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, implicated in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case. The decision is expected to be pronounced on January 15 by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, following extensive submissions and legal clarifications from the defense and prosecution teams.

The court also extended the judicial custody of Balyan, Rohit (alias Anna), and Sachin Chikara until February 1, and of Ritik (alias Peter) until January 22. While Ritik faces a charge sheet, the court will review it on January 22. Arguments were presented by defense counsel and the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for the Delhi Police, who opposed the bail.

SPP Akhand Pratap Singh highlighted judgments concerning MCOCA application requirements, suggesting Balyan's association with organized crime. The Delhi Police provided evidence linking Balyan to the crime syndicate led by Kapil Sangwan (alias Nandu), portraying him as a facilitator in the organized crime network. The defense countered, claiming lack of new evidence and questioned the timing and authenticity of evidence presented against Balyan.

