Yogi Adityanath Launches 'Kumbhvani' During Maha Kumbh Festivities

In a significant move amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the radio channel 'Kumbhvani', part of All India Radio's Akashvani network, in Prayagraj. Addressing the gathering, Adityanath urged skeptics of Sanatan Dharma to witness the unity at the Maha Kumbh Mela, where individuals from diverse backgrounds converge at the sacred Sangam.

'Maha Kumbh transcends being just an event; it embodies Sanatan pride and serves as a colossal meeting point. Critics who perceive Sanatan Dharma as divisive should observe this congregation where there's no caste-based discrimination or gender bias,' Adityanath asserted, with UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other officials in attendance. He commended Prasar Bharati for launching 'Kumbhvani' during this momentous occasion.

Praising Prasar Bharati's long-standing role in broadcasting cultural content, Adityanath reflected on his childhood when Akashvani was a primary medium for disseminating cultural narratives. Despite technological shifts to visual media, Akashvani has thrived, especially in areas with limited connectivity. Earlier, Adityanath inaugurated a media center for Maha Kumbh 2025, after reviewing event preparations expected to draw over 45 crore devotees. The main rituals are scheduled for January and February 2025.

