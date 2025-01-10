Fog Continues to Disrupt Transit in Delhi Amid Severe Weather Conditions

The movement of flights and passenger trains in and out of the National Capital remained disrupted on Friday due to the persistence of dense fog and adverse weather conditions. Delhi airport authorities issued an advisory, warning that flights not compliant with CAT III standards could face delays.

In a social media post, the airport authority stated, "While landings and takeoffs continue, flights not meeting CAT III compliance may experience disruptions." Passengers are advised to consult their airlines for the latest flight information as no cancellations or diversions have been reported thus far.

On the railway front, Indian Railways reported delays affecting around 26 trains in the Northern Railway region. The Bihar Sampark Kranti Express and Farakka Express are among the most delayed. A visible layer of fog has led to reduced visibility, with the minimum temperature dropping to 6.0 degrees Celsius, impacting both air quality and daily life in Delhi.

