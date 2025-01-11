Ayodhya Celebrates Ram Temple Milestone with Calls for National Unity

As Ayodhya marks the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for national unity to avert the repercussions of caste and regional divisions. The leader addressed a gathering in Ayodhya on the occasion of Pratishtha Dwadashi, commemorating one year of Shri Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha.

In his speech, CM Yogi emphasized the need to understand the circumstances dividing society and disrespecting religious sites. He urged efforts to fortify national integration, stating that Sanatan Dharma and the nation would grow stronger in unity. He warned that division along lines of caste, region, and language would first impact religious places and affect daughters and sisters.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments during last year's Pran Pratishtha, CM Yogi noted that Lord Ram symbolizes the nation. Highlighting Ayodhya's transformation post-2014 under BJP leadership, he detailed the city's advancements, from daily arrivals of 1.5 to 2 lakh devotees to improved infrastructure, underscoring the city's new status as a tourist hub.

The three-day Pratishtha Dwadashi celebrations began linked to the Hindu calendar, aligning with the Shukla Paksha on January 11. Rituals such as Agnihotra, accompanied by Shukla Yajurveda mantras, set the tone, followed by chanting 'Ram Naam' six lakh times and reciting the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

The event featured 'Rag Seva,' cultural performances, a musical recitation of the Manas, and discourses. The celebrations have drawn large crowds to Ayodhya, with significant attention at the Hanumangarhi temple post-Pran Pratishtha. Overall, the event underscores the merging of modern development with deep spiritual heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)