Amit Shah Lauds Record Drug Seizures, Unveils Anti-Narcotics Strategy at Regional Conference

In a significant development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah applauded law enforcement agencies on Saturday for their relentless crackdown on drug trafficking. Addressing attendees at a regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security,' Shah revealed that over Rs 16,000 crore worth of narcotics were seized in 2024 alone, marking the highest figure since independence.

Shah emphasized the broader implications of this achievement, noting that it not only curbs drug trafficking but also exposes the operations of terror networks connected to the drug trade. "In states like Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, our police forces have unearthed terror networks linked to drugs. This is a substantial victory," Shah asserted during his speech.

Reflecting on the decade-long battle against drugs, Shah pointed out the impressive sevenfold increase in drug seizures from 2004-2014 to 2014-2024, highlighting the public's, courts', and ecosystem's positive response. Furthermore, an eightfold increase was observed in the value of disposed drugs over the same periods, affirming the enhanced efficacy of counter-narcotics efforts.

The event also saw the launch of 'Drug Disposal Fortnight,' aimed at neutralizing seized narcotics valued at Rs 2411 crore. Shah inaugurated a new NCB office and announced the MANAS-2 helpline's extension to all Indian states and territories. These steps are part of a comprehensive strategy to make India drug-free by 2047, which involves strengthening institutional frameworks and stimulating public awareness.

